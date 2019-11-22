|
KREMER CARL
Carl "Red" Kremer, 90, of West Mifflin, died Nov. 12, 2019. He is the son of the late Alfred and Rose (Kahler) Kremer; brother of the late Alfred, Elmer, Robert and Walter Kremer. He is survived by many nephews and nieces and relatives in Germany. He served in the Korean War. Thank you to the staff at Southwestern VA Home and Kindred Hospice. Friends received TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, Mon. from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. A funeral blessing will be held Tues. 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment following St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019