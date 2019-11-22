Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-0500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL KREMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL KREMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL KREMER Obituary
KREMER CARL

Carl "Red" Kremer, 90, of West Mifflin, died Nov. 12, 2019. He is the son of the late Alfred and Rose (Kahler) Kremer; brother of the late Alfred, Elmer, Robert and Walter Kremer.  He is survived by many nephews and nieces and relatives in Germany.  He served in the Korean War.  Thank you to the staff at Southwestern VA Home and Kindred Hospice.  Friends received TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, Mon. from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8.  A funeral blessing will be held Tues. 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.  Interment following St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -