Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL M. BARRETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL M. BARRETT Obituary
BARRETT CARL M.

Age 84, of Wexford, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years of the late Dolores J. (Comp) Barrett; father of Carlene (Joe) LaMolinare and Jeffrey (Ann) Barrett; grandfather of Cari (Paul) Dumler, Parker Barrett, Samuel Barrett, and the late Chad LaMolinare; great-grandfather of Cambree LaMolinare, Barrett Dumler, Harper Dumler, and Adilyn Dumler. No Viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Athanasius Church on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Carl was an United States Marine Veteran, in which he served for four years. He was also an avid hunter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Semper Fi Fund: 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Please express condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now