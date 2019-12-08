|
BARRETT CARL M.
Age 84, of Wexford, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years of the late Dolores J. (Comp) Barrett; father of Carlene (Joe) LaMolinare and Jeffrey (Ann) Barrett; grandfather of Cari (Paul) Dumler, Parker Barrett, Samuel Barrett, and the late Chad LaMolinare; great-grandfather of Cambree LaMolinare, Barrett Dumler, Harper Dumler, and Adilyn Dumler. No Viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Athanasius Church on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View). Carl was an United States Marine Veteran, in which he served for four years. He was also an avid hunter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Semper Fi Fund: 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057. Please express condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019