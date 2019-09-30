Home

Age 75, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on September 18, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh to the late William Kenneth and Caryll Wood, Carl is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Carole (Edwards) Fusco Wood; children, Laura (Vincent) Tagliati, Frank (Amy) Fusco, and Julie (Charles) Pantalone; three grandchildren, Charles J. Pantalone, Gianna Fusco, and Jovanni Fusco. He was the brother of Janet (late Douglas) Beaven and the late Eric (Mary) Wood; and uncle of Kirsten (Carl) Oppenheimer and Anne (Margaret) Beaven. A Memorial Service will be held on Wed., October 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Jeannette Memorial Park, Jeanette. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the , 510 Pellis Rd., Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
