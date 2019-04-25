Home

More Obituaries for CARL SCHACHTER
CARL SCHACHTER

CARL SCHACHTER Obituary
SCHACHTER CARL

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Bella Schachter; beloved father of Marcel and Sam Schachter; father-in-law of Michal and Melissa; brother of Rozalia Epstein; grandfather of Ben, Ariel and Zac. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment, Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Holocaust Center, 826 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217.


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
