STRIDE CARL V.
Age 95, died peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, in his Fox Chapel home of 52 years surrounded by his wife of 68 years, Carol McCollough Stride, and family. He was a gifted athlete and served in WWII as a Navy Communications Officer. His vocation was steel at National Steel, US Steel and Tippins Machinery. He was the loving father of four daughters, Christy Booth, Cynthia Hooper, Megan Stride and Margot Stride; and seven grandchildren. He shall be greatly missed by all! No Visitation or Service. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019