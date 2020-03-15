|
|
KOBOSKY CARL WILLIAM
Age 95, of Mt. Dora, Florida, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Slopak) Kobosky; loving father of Darlene (Martin) Bryant-Quinn, Ronald (Barbara) and Bill (late Ruth) Kobosky; father-in-law of the late Milton Bryant, Jr.; proud grandfather of Terry and Dana Kobosky and late Michael Lewis; brother of Donna Linton and late Robert Kobosky, Irene Muskovich, and Margaret Cardamone; son of the late Alexander and Mary Kobosky. Family will be receiving friends on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the cemetery grounds. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020