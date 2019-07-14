Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARL ZANOTELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARL "BOB" ZANOTELLI


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARL "BOB" ZANOTELLI Obituary
ZANOTELLI CARL "BOB"

Age 92, of Seven Fields, PA, formerly of Mt. Oliver, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Zanotelli. The loving father of Donna (Zanotelli) Lisanti of Seven Fields. Survived by Donna's longtime companion Jack Loadman, his son Jon (Tara) Loadman, and daughter Jillian Loadman. Also survived by daughter Elizabeth (John) Meskanick of Lincoln Place, Grandfather of Jason (Jennifer) Meskanick, and great grandfather of Emma Meskanick of Irwin, PA. Godfather of Joley Morgan of Eighty Four, PA. He was the son of the late Eugenio and Elisa Zanotelli. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and very close friends. He was a WWII Navy Seaman First Class (S1c) Veteran. He was stationed at the United States Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, MD. Bob was always known for his unlimited supply of jokes and good humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who loved him. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, July 15, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in our Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, via Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Road Cabot, PA 16023. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now