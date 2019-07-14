ZANOTELLI CARL "BOB"

Age 92, of Seven Fields, PA, formerly of Mt. Oliver, went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Zanotelli. The loving father of Donna (Zanotelli) Lisanti of Seven Fields. Survived by Donna's longtime companion Jack Loadman, his son Jon (Tara) Loadman, and daughter Jillian Loadman. Also survived by daughter Elizabeth (John) Meskanick of Lincoln Place, Grandfather of Jason (Jennifer) Meskanick, and great grandfather of Emma Meskanick of Irwin, PA. Godfather of Joley Morgan of Eighty Four, PA. He was the son of the late Eugenio and Elisa Zanotelli. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and very close friends. He was a WWII Navy Seaman First Class (S1c) Veteran. He was stationed at the United States Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, MD. Bob was always known for his unlimited supply of jokes and good humor. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who loved him. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, July 15, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. in our Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, via Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Road Cabot, PA 16023. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.