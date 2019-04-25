BECK CARLA ELAINE

Born February 21, 1949, died peacefully on April 22, 2019, and was surrounded by close family and friends after a prolonged battle with cancer. Carla is survived by her only daughter, Starr Schmidt; son-in-law, Alan; and grandsons, Bryce and Alex. Carla called Pittsburgh her home for 20 years. She enjoyed riding her scooter through her beloved Polish Hill neighborhood, playing guitars, writing and recording music, sketching portraits, and cuddling with her Yorkie, Spike. Carla was a gifted musician, artistically talented, a brilliant philosopher, political genius, and avid historian. She had a free unbreakable spirit and lived a full, rich, vibrant life and was a force of nature. Carla touched everyone she knew because there was no one else like her and will remain forever in our hearts. Family requests any kind memorial remembrances be sent in Carla's name to the caring and compassionate angels of Family Hospice & Palliative Care, 310 Fisk St. Pgh., PA 15201. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville

