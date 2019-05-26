PIATTI CARLO E.

After a long, well-lived life, Carlo E. Piatti, 84, formerly of Monroeville, died peacefully, Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was the loving husband of Joanne (Mastromonaco) Piatti for 57 years; he was the treasured father of Carla (Manny) Jimenez, of Edisto Island, SC, Lisa (Samuel) Garofolo, of Monroeville, and SuAnne (Mark) Norris, of Chester Springs, PA; cherished grandfather of Michael (Kyra) Garofolo, Nicole Garofolo, Carlo Jimenez, and Morgan and Capri Norris; proud great-grandfather of Corrina Garofolo. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence E. Piatti. Carlo served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was also an Air Force Reserve veteran. He worked for US Steel, South Side location, for over 30 years as a computer programmer. Carlo was a member and Past-President of the Sub Alpine Italian Club in Turtle Creek. He was a member of the Plum American Legion Post 980 and Wilkins Elks. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, bocce, traveling, and playing cards. He was an avid sports fan of the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates! He was seldom seen not wearing some sort of Pittsburgh paraphernalia. Carlo loved his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a wonderful, kind man with many stories that always kept people entertained. He never met a stranger, he always had a hello for you, and a hug or handshake for everyone. Carlo was an inspiration to many people given that he lived in chronic pain for decades, yet he never, EVER complained. He was an amazing man that we were blessed to know. Carlo will truly be missed! Friends welcome Saturday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Colman Church. Carlo will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery.