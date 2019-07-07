Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
CARLO "CUZ" SUMMARIA

CARLO "CUZ" SUMMARIA Obituary
SUMMARIA CARLO "CUZ"

Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years to Rose Summaria; loving father of Virginia (Tom) Robinson, Sue (the late John) Bagwell, Gino (Mary Ann) Summaria and Carla (Gary) Kassem; cherished grandfather of Justin (Mary), Corey (Alisa), Lindsay, Hayley (Will), Jacob (Jordan), Carlo, Nico, Santina, Talia, Justin and Lindsay; great-grandfather of Liam, Jameson, Parker, Hudson and Grace; brother of Sam, Michael and Lucia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carlo worked as a shoemaker and owned his own business for many years in Hillcrest Shops in Bethel Park. He always made time to design and make specialized shoes for people with disabilities. Cuz was an avid golfer, Steelers fan, and a lover of good wine, food and chocolate. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
