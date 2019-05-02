CORSON, JR. CARLTON N.

Age 87 of Hendersonville, TN, passed away April 19, 2019 at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Gallatin, TN. Carlton was born on June 26, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Carlton N. Corson, Sr. and the late Marjorie Ann Anderson Corson. Carlton was a lifelong Pittsburgh sports fan, following the Steelers, Pirates and Penn State Nittany Lions closely. He was an active Presbyterian and an alumni of Penn State. Carlton was a veteran of The United States Army, a Freemason, and worked for General Electric for over 35 years. During his younger years, Carlton enjoyed playing golf and skiing. He always made taking care of his family a priority; he was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Luz Corson. He is survived by his children, Brian Corson, Margie Lugibihl and Kathy Fuller; grandchildren, Logan, Olivia, Genevieve, and Samuel Corson; Jordan, Kayla, and Emma Lugibihl; Felicia and Shane Fuller; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Sebastian and Namoi Corson; and brother, Richard (Cecil) Corson. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 2:00 p.m. EST at Woodruff Memorial Park, 2095 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Flowers may be sent to Woodruff Memorial Park; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sierra Club. Arrangements Entrusted to CRESTVIEW FUNERAL HOME AND MEMORY GARDENS, Gallatin, TN (615)452-1943 www.crestviewfh.com