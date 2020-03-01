|
|
FARRAH CARMELA (SARICK)
Age 77, of Stanton Heights, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Farrah; loving mother of David C. (Bobbie) Farrah and Joseph A. (Antonietta) Farrah; devoted Nana of Erin, Matthew, Anthony and Elena Farrah; sister of Richard A. Sarick. Carmela was graduated from Cameron County High School, Emporium, PA in 1960. She continued her education and was graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing, class of 1963. Carmela worked as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital until her retirement. She especially enjoyed spending time with and watching over her grandchildren. Carmela also very much liked spending time and traveling with her close friends. She will be greatly missed and her hard work and devotion to family will always be appreciated. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020