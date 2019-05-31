Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Of Dormont, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale Ieraci; loving mother of the late John and Mary Josephine; beloved sister of the late Rosa Papandrea. She is survived by brother and sisters-in-law, Nicodemo and Angela Ieraci, Vittoria Ieraci and Peppina Ieraci; also many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Carmela worked for many years as a seamstress in the New York Garment District. Her expertise was valued by Albert Nipon, Richilene and many other designers. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard Church Saturday 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
