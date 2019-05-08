Home

CARMELA IOVINO

CARMELA IOVINO Obituary
IOVINO CARMELA

Age 82, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, of Swissvale. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Iovino; loving mother of Andrea Iovino and Giovanna Salvio; dear grandmother of Lena and Dominic; and great-grandmother of Landon; sister of Guilia DiGaetano (Antonio) and the late Franco DiGaetano (Alba), Maria DiGaetano (Guiseppe), Andrea DiGaetano (Guiseppina), and Antonio DiGaetano (Anna); also many nieces and nephews. Helen was the owner of the Fish and Fowl Restaurant in Swissvale for over 35 years. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Blessing Service at the funeral home Thursday 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
