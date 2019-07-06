Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
CARMELINA (CACACE) PROZZI

CARMELINA (CACACE) PROZZI Obituary
PROZZI CARMELINA (CACACE)

After spending a day surrounded by her loving family, she passed peacefully into God's arms on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Age 101, of Bellevue, wife of the late Victor Prozzi; beloved mother of Donna Donnelly (Bruce), James Prozzi (Margaret Bryant) and Patricia Prozzi (Thomas Trimm); sister of the late Loretta Alfe, Guy, James, Fred and Patsy Cacace; grandmother of Laura Donnelly Smith (Morgan), Scott Donnelly (Katie), Jonathan Prozzi (Tracy Funk), Michael and Victoria Trimm, Ryan Trimm (Sarah), Mathew Bryant (Kate Dardis) and Alison Clayton (Jon); great-grandmother of Malcolm and Ewan Smith, Cameron Donnelly, Samantha Funk, Juliet and Ian Clayton, Emily Katherine and Thomas Trimm. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, 10 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019. Her claim to long life was hard work and good wine. Her family was her life.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
