KORBETT CARMELITA D.
Of Brookline, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Craig J.; mother of Stephen A. (Beth); sister of John DiPerna; daughter of the late August and Gloria DiPerna. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday only 2-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 333 E. Carson St., Ste. 441-E, Pgh., PA 15219. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019