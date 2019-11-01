Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMELITA KORBETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMELITA D. KORBETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMELITA D. KORBETT Obituary
KORBETT CARMELITA D.

Of Brookline, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Craig J.; mother of Stephen A. (Beth); sister of John DiPerna; daughter of the late August and Gloria DiPerna. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday only 2-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 333 E. Carson St., Ste. 441-E, Pgh., PA 15219. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMELITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -