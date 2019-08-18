Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Lakewood Memorial Gardens
1925 - 2019
Age 94, of Oakmont, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John A. Bencivenga, Sr.; loving mother of the late Dr. John A. Bencivenga, Jr., and the late Diane Kennedy. Carmella is survived by her grandchildren, Natalie (David Passafiume) Bencivenga, Nicholas (Anna) Bencivenga, Mia Bencivenga, Taylor Kennedy, and Ross Kennedy; daughter-in-law Patricia S. Bencivenga and son-in-law William Kennedy. She was the sister of Dolly (the late Joe) Ignelzi, Anthony (Agnes) Zaccari, the late Amelia (the late Charles) Pagano, the late Antoinette (the late Alex) Costantino, and the late Theresa (the late Dominic) Mangone. Carmella was an avid tennis and golf player, who found the laughter and joy in every moment. She made everyone around her feel special with her kind and loving spirit. She loved volunteering with Christian Mothers and Meals on Wheels, and was an active part of her community. Carmella taught us all to embrace the moment and enjoy our lives with gratitude. Friends and family will be received Monday, 3-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10 a.m., in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
