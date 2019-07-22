Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St Therese Church
Munhall, PA
View Map
CARMELLA C. (LEUZZI) PUCHALSKI

CARMELLA C. (LEUZZI) PUCHALSKI Obituary
PUCHALSKI CARMELLA C. (LEUZZI)

On July 20, 2019, age 87 of West Homestead. Carmella was born in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dominic and Catherine (Folino) Leuzzi. She was a retired secretary for the Pittsburgh Civic Garden Club  and a retired deli worker for Kennywood Giant Eagle. Beloved wife of the late Frank S. Puchalski; cherished mother of Frank S. (Rita) Puchalski and Catherine Layendecker; loving grandmother of George, Geoffrey (Jill) and Katie; special great-grandmother of Stella and Dean; sister of Elizabeth Kline, Nancy Weber and Joseph Leuzzi. Family and friends received on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Therese Church, Munhall. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent in Carmella's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Danny Thomas PLC, Memphis, TN 38105-3678. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
