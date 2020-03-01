|
|
FERRARO CARMELLA
Carmella Ferraro, 93, and formerly of Clairton, passed away on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 in Overlook Green Senior Living in Whitehall. Born Jun. 23, 1926 in Italy, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Domenica (Capolupo) Ferraro. A member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Clairton, Carmella retired from the billing department at US Steel Clairton Works. In her spare time, she loved to travel, paint, and downhill ski. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Rose Curinga and Andrew, Joseph, and Frank Ferraro. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church. Procession and burial to follow to St. Clare Cemetery, Clairton. Memorial contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Parish, 460 Reed St., Clairton, PA 15025
www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020