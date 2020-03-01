Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clare Church
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMELLA FERRARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMELLA FERRARO


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMELLA FERRARO Obituary
FERRARO CARMELLA

Carmella Ferraro, 93, and formerly of Clairton, passed away on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 in Overlook Green Senior Living in Whitehall.  Born Jun. 23, 1926 in Italy, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Domenica (Capolupo) Ferraro.  A member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Clairton, Carmella retired from the billing department at US Steel Clairton Works.  In her spare time, she loved to travel, paint, and downhill ski.  Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Rose Curinga and Andrew, Joseph, and Frank Ferraro.  She is survived by nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Mon., Mar. 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Clare Church. Procession and burial to follow to St. Clare Cemetery, Clairton.  Memorial contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Parish, 460 Reed St., Clairton, PA 15025


www.bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -