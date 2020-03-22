MARUCO CARMELLA J.
Age 100, formerly of Penn Hills, died Monday, March 16, 2020. Born September 19, 1919 to the late George and Christina Siciliano. A hairdresser for Mansmann, East Liberty and Hair Happening, Shadyside until age 79. Enjoyed her work, clients, coworkers, music, dancing and time with family. Survived by daughter, Mary Ellenn Aysse, Lower Burrell, grandson, Dean and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by husband, Carmen J. Maruco, siblings, Phillip, August, and Anthony Siciliano, Laura O'Mara, Matilda "DeeDee" Pallotta, son-in-law, Robert Aysse. Donations may be made to: Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. Private arrangements by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES, INC.