LONG CARMELLA M. (PEZZINO)

Age 98, of Pittsburgh, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born May 13, 1920, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Calogero and Antonietta Pezzino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, George P. Long, of Pittsburgh, and two sons, George P. Long, Jr. and Paul Long, of Pittsburgh, two sisters, Angelina Palombia and Genevie Prosperi, and two brothers, Anthony Pezzino and Cono Pezzino. She is survived by four grandchildren, George P. Long, III, of Pittsburgh, Jason A. Long, of Fairfax, Virginia, and Vicki Long and Anthony Long of Lucca, Italy, and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 (724-929-7934) jamesstumpfuneralhome.com on Sunday, February 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service and interment will be held in Belle Vernon Cemetery on Monday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vincentian Marian Manor.