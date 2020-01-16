Home

Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
(412) 881-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
2935 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Philip Roman Catholic Parish
52 West Crafton Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
CARMELLA P. KELLY


1936 - 2020
CARMELLA P. KELLY Obituary
KELLY CARMELLA P.

Age 83, of Carrick. Passed away on January 13, 2020. Born on May 14, 1936. Loving wife to the late Nicholas J. Kelly. Caring mother to Nicholas (Jane) Kelly, Patricia (Christopher) Treloar and the late Stephen Kelly. Grandma to Brandon, Joel, Nicholas IV (Paige), Kaitlyn, Mallory, Steve and Hailey. Great-grandma to Miles Kelly. Sister to Joanne Stack and Stephen (Laura) Pietracatello. Also survived by daughter-in-law Deneen Kelly and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Carmella enjoyed spending time with her family, writing, and traveling the United States with Nick. She will be dearly missed. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 19, 2020,  from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Saint Philip Roman Catholic Parish, 52 West Crafton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
