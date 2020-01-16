|
|
KELLY CARMELLA P.
Age 83, of Carrick. Passed away on January 13, 2020. Born on May 14, 1936. Loving wife to the late Nicholas J. Kelly. Caring mother to Nicholas (Jane) Kelly, Patricia (Christopher) Treloar and the late Stephen Kelly. Grandma to Brandon, Joel, Nicholas IV (Paige), Kaitlyn, Mallory, Steve and Hailey. Great-grandma to Miles Kelly. Sister to Joanne Stack and Stephen (Laura) Pietracatello. Also survived by daughter-in-law Deneen Kelly and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Carmella enjoyed spending time with her family, writing, and traveling the United States with Nick. She will be dearly missed. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the CIESLAK & TATKO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 2935 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Saint Philip Roman Catholic Parish, 52 West Crafton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020