|
|
JULIANO CARMELLA R. (ROMANO)
Age 83, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Loving mother of Anthony (Eileen), Samuel (Lisa) Romano and Lisa (Edward) Keefe; grandmother of Chelsey, Anthony and Michael; sister of Anthony (Marianne) Romano; aunt of Courtney Romano Vivadio (Albert) and Christopher Romano (Julie Sgro); daughter of the late Samuel Romano and Jennie Canino Romano. Visitation on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019