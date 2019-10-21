Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
CARMELLA R. (ROMANO) JULIANO

CARMELLA R. (ROMANO) JULIANO Obituary
JULIANO CARMELLA R. (ROMANO)

Age 83, of Mt. Washington, on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Loving mother of Anthony (Eileen), Samuel (Lisa) Romano and Lisa (Edward) Keefe; grandmother of Chelsey, Anthony and Michael; sister of Anthony (Marianne) Romano; aunt of Courtney Romano Vivadio (Albert) and Christopher Romano (Julie Sgro); daughter of the late Samuel Romano and Jennie Canino Romano. Visitation on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Wednesday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
