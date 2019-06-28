Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
CARMELLA (CASSANO) SCHOLTZ

CARMELLA (CASSANO) SCHOLTZ Obituary
SCHOLTZ CARMELLA (CASSANO)

Age 83, of Plum, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Scholtz; loving mother of Paula F. Yobp and James P. (Maria) Scholtz; grandmother of Darcie (Matthew Schmitt) Yobp, Daniel (Mari) Yobp, Emily (Thomas) Scholtz-Warble and Travis Scholtz; great-grandmother of Charlotte, Ruby and Emma; sister of Concetta "Connie," Anthony (Helen) and the late Vincent Cassano; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carmella had a long-time career as a perceptual aide with the Plum Borough School District where she worked with children with learning disabilities. Friends received Sunday 1-5 p.m. at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
