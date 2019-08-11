|
CIRINCIONE CARMELLO "MEL"
Age 94, a resident of North Braddock, PA, passed away in peace and comfort surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oakmont, PA, on October 8, 1924, he was the son of Christina and Frank Cirincione. Mel was the third of seven Cirincione sons. He was the husband of the late Marianne Sutherland Cirincione. He was wed to his wife of 58 years in Brussels Belgium in July, 1947, until her passing in November, 2005. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne; parents; and his brothers, Thomas, Steve, Rosario and August Cirincione. He is survived by his four children, Frank and his wife, Cathy of Parkton, MD, Maria O'Brien and her husband, Gregg of Murrysville, PA, Larry and his wife, Joanne of Martinez, GA, and Laura Neiderhiser and her husband, Barry of Champion, PA; his brothers, Joseph and James; and sisters-in-law, Helen Cirincione, Betty Ann Cirincione, and Pat Cirincione. He was the grandfather of Christopher and his girlfriend, Lilliana, Matthew and his wife, Jessica and Sean O'Brien; Jennifer Stone and her husband, Adam, Daniel Cirincione, Laura and Michael Moeller, Bethany Notaro, Stephanie Willott and her husband, Ben and Tiffany Neiderhiser; great-grandfather of Chloe Notaro and soon-to-be arrivals of Baby O'Brien and Baby Stone. He is survived by many nieces and nephews Mel served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, 7th Division, in World War II from 1943 to 1947. During his service in the World War II European Theater, he participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Technical Sergeant. He worked at the Continental Can Company, West Mifflin, PA, from 1951 until his retirement in 1982. As an avid golfer Mel enjoyed golfing. He got his start as a caddy at an early age and caddied in the 1935 U.S. Open for an amateur golfer. He caddied for many years at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Golf Course. In his retirement years his hobby was recycling scrap metals commonly known as "junking." As the end of his life approached, the family is grateful for the care and compassion from the staff at William Penn Care Center, Allegheny Health Network Forbes Regional Hospital and the Allegheny Healthcare at Home Hospice. Friends welcome Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St. Turtle Creek. 412 -823 -9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepard Church, Braddock, On Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held in Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to The , 600 River Ave. Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (412) 471-0935.