MARINI CARMEN S.
Age 100, of Beechview, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, passed peacefully with his family by his side. Husband of Shirley L. (Leake) Marini. Loving father Randall, Christopher (Bly), Karen (Frank) Mauro, Kathy Nave, Stephen (Angie), Kimmy Jane, Jennifer (Trent) Seeberger, and the late Carmen (Sue; still surviving) Marini. Grandfather of Rebecca, Christian, Angela, Amanda, Josh, Kenton, Anthony, Christopher, Kyrsten, Abby, Melissa, and the late Brandie. 18 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Constance Marini, Sam Marini, Jessie David, Tony Marini, and Natale Marini. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park with full military honors. For flowers and memorials, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020