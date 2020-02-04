Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Burial
Following Services
Jefferson Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMEN MARINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMEN S. MARINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMEN S. MARINI Obituary
MARINI CARMEN S.

Age 100, of Beechview, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, passed peacefully with his family by his side. Husband of Shirley L. (Leake) Marini. Loving father Randall, Christopher (Bly), Karen (Frank) Mauro, Kathy Nave, Stephen (Angie), Kimmy Jane, Jennifer (Trent) Seeberger, and the late Carmen (Sue; still surviving) Marini. Grandfather of Rebecca, Christian, Angela, Amanda, Josh, Kenton, Anthony, Christopher, Kyrsten, Abby, Melissa, and the late Brandie. 18 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Constance Marini, Sam Marini, Jessie David, Tony Marini, and Natale Marini. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park with full military honors. For flowers and memorials, visit us at: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -