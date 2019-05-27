AMELIO CARMINE M.

Age 69, of Ohio Township, on May 25, 2019. Born on January 11, 1950, son of Ida (Milito) Amelio and the late Anthony Amelio, Sr.; beloved husband for 45 years of Margaret "Maggie" (McDonough) Amelio; loving father of Carrie Amelio and Megan (Ryan) Farrell; brother of the late Anthony Amelio, Jr.; proud grandfather of Connor, Declan, Cullan and Brennan. Friends received Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday in St. John Neumann Church, time later. Carmine worked in banking & finance for over 40 years. He loved music, specifically rock & roll, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles, referring to himself as the fifth Beatle. Carmine loved to sing at family weddings and was affectionately known as the family wedding singer. In high school, he was lead singer and guitar player for his band, The Strays. At the age of 18, Carmine met the love of his life, Maggie, in college. He was the true leader of the family, always leading by example, caring for others, and making friends feel as though they were the only person in the room. Carmine found peace in God, had strong faith, and upheld high morals, always trying to do what was right. He had a huge personality and loved to make people laugh and laugh himself. He was an avid Pittsburgh and WVU sports fan, made his own wine, loved to cook, and most of all be with family. He will be dearly missed. In his honor, donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.