|
|
CUEVAS CAROL A. (McCARTHY)
Age 80, passed suddenly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, of Venetia. Beloved wife of the late Thomas K. Cuevas; loving mother of Kimberly, Eric, Karyn, Michel and Kristie; cherished grandmother of Kelly, Jennifer, the late Anthony, Danny, Marissa, Danielle, Mikaela, Ryan, Jordan, Lauren, Brian and Chelsea; great-grandmother of 17; sister of Pauline, Raymond and the late Sandra. Also survived by dear friends, Patricia and Jack. Carol will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She will never be forgotten. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A blessing service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019