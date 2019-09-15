|
|
DRUGA CAROL A. (LOCANTE)
Age 79, on Friday, September 13, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of the late Ronald M., Sr.; loving mother of Ronald M., Jr., Jacqueline Druga, Michael (Jennifer), John (Stephanie), Debbie Lee (Ken) Craig and Lynn Druga; proud grandmother of 20; and great-grandmother of eight; beloved daughter of the late Louis and Dorothy Locante; sister of Louis (Mary) Locante, Dottie Kunkel, Deborah Locante, Billy (the late Debbie) Locante and Larry (Roseanne) Locante. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Monday, September 16, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday morning at 8:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Parish in St. Anne Church at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019