Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
CAROL A. HASTINGS

CAROL A. HASTINGS Obituary
HASTINGS CAROL A.

Age 72, of Upper St. Clair, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved wife of James O. Hastings; loving daughter of the late Walter and Virginia Trillow; sister of the late Walter Trillow (late Penny), the late Edwin Trillow (Norma), and the late Regina Schuba (late Charles); also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where Funeral Service will be held Saturday 6:30 p.m. www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
