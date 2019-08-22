|
HUMPHRIES CAROL A. (EHRLICH)
Age 61, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born February 18, 1958 in Lawrenceville, a daughter of the late George and May Ehrlich. She worked in accounts receivable for Matthews International, Inc. in Pittsburgh, was an avid camper at Roaring Run Camp ground in Donegal, loved gardening and spending holiday's and Steeler Sunday's with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Ehrlich; and sister, Susan Houck. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Randall E. Humphries; children, Sherrie Durr and Randall E. (Dana) Humphries, Jr.; grandchildren, Brendan Hill, Lexie Hill and Matthew Durr; brother, Thomas (Della) Ehrlich; and her beloved dog, Thumper. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday for a funeral service. Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019