Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL HUMPHRIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL A. (EHRLICH) HUMPHRIES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL A. (EHRLICH) HUMPHRIES Obituary
HUMPHRIES CAROL A. (EHRLICH)

Age 61, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born February 18, 1958 in Lawrenceville, a daughter of the late George and May Ehrlich. She worked in accounts receivable for Matthews International, Inc. in Pittsburgh, was an avid camper at Roaring Run Camp ground in Donegal, loved gardening and spending holiday's and Steeler Sunday's with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Ehrlich; and sister, Susan Houck. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Randall E. Humphries; children, Sherrie Durr and Randall E. (Dana) Humphries, Jr.; grandchildren, Brendan Hill, Lexie Hill and Matthew Durr; brother, Thomas (Della) Ehrlich; and her beloved dog, Thumper. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday for a funeral service. Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Download Now