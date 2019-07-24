Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL A. JACKSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL A. JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON CAROL A.

Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 22, 2019. Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Melvin Jackson; two daughters, Kimberly M. (Glenn) Hantz, Bonnie L. (Albert) Wagner; three stepsons, Ronald (Denise) Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Donald Jackson; sister, Dorothy Dusch; brother, Harry Louis, Jr. Carol is the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Louis, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Louis; sister, Rosemary Kirik; sister, Lillian  Nagle. Carol loved to square dance and belonged to the Happy Go Lucky Square Dance Club. She was also a member of AARP and Cobden Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cobden Street Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now