JACKSON CAROL A.

Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 22, 2019. Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Melvin Jackson; two daughters, Kimberly M. (Glenn) Hantz, Bonnie L. (Albert) Wagner; three stepsons, Ronald (Denise) Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Donald Jackson; sister, Dorothy Dusch; brother, Harry Louis, Jr. Carol is the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Louis, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Louis; sister, Rosemary Kirik; sister, Lillian Nagle. Carol loved to square dance and belonged to the Happy Go Lucky Square Dance Club. She was also a member of AARP and Cobden Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 2:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cobden Street Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.