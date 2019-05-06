Home

Coleman - Taylor Funeral Services
3378 Millers Run Rd
Cecil, PA 15321
724-745-9510
CAROL A. MIHALEK

CAROL A. MIHALEK Obituary
MIHALEK CAROL A.

Age 73, of Cecil, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Paramount Senior Living. She was born June 14, 1945 in Canonsburg, daughter of the late John T. and Bertha Berger Bartkus. She was a member of St. Mary Parish, Granish Club, and former member of Cecil American Legion Aux. She enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, watching the Steelers play, word games, and good food, friends and conversation. She worked as a Customer Service clerk for E.W. Curry Corporate Express; surviving are sister, Barbara J. Ventresca of Cecil; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Frank Mihalek on June 29, 2007. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt. 50), Cecil, PA. where prayers of transfer will be said on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, at 10:00 a.m. with Father David Rumbold, officiating. Private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
