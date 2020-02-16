|
|
MILES CAROL A. (VICKERMAN)
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Carol A. (Vickerman) Miles, age 73, of Emsworth. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Miles; she is survived by her loving siblings, Dawn Mann, Eric Owens (Joanne Oxner), Andrea Morse (Tom) and Leigh Parker; nieces, Sara Easterday (Adam), Ali Herr, and nephew, Tyler Morse; also survived by many other loving family and friends. Carol was a longtime employee of the US Postal Service. She will be remembered for her kind, generous heart. Per Carol's wishes, arrangements are private. Memorial contributions are suggested to Animal Friends (thinkingoutsidethecage.org). Arrangements by the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Ross Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020