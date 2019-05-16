Home

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
CAROL A. (LEONARD) PLATT


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CAROL A. (LEONARD) PLATT Obituary
PLATT CAROL A. (LEONARD)

Of Chalfant, age 64, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward McGoldrick, the late Robert Taylor, and the late Gary Platt; loving significant other of Ernie College for 6 years; sister of the late Jane Frye and the late Arthur Leonard; sister-in-law of Carol (Donald) Merz; aunt of Mike (Jackie) McGoldrick, Dolores (Dennis) Wright, Diane (Bashar) Altaher, Harry (Lydia) Sciulli, Anthony Sciulli, Nicholas Sciulli, Jennifer Merz, and Kristin (Michael) Baum; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Carol was a member of the Chalfant Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Blind Outdoor Leisurely Development and the Elks Lodge #577. Friends welcome on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Maurice Church. Carol will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
