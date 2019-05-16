PLATT CAROL A. (LEONARD)

Of Chalfant, age 64, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward McGoldrick, the late Robert Taylor, and the late Gary Platt; loving significant other of Ernie College for 6 years; sister of the late Jane Frye and the late Arthur Leonard; sister-in-law of Carol (Donald) Merz; aunt of Mike (Jackie) McGoldrick, Dolores (Dennis) Wright, Diane (Bashar) Altaher, Harry (Lydia) Sciulli, Anthony Sciulli, Nicholas Sciulli, Jennifer Merz, and Kristin (Michael) Baum; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Carol was a member of the Chalfant Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Blind Outdoor Leisurely Development and the Elks Lodge #577. Friends welcome on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Maurice Church. Carol will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.