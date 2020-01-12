Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PODGORSKI CAROL A. (KUKAN)

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Carol A. (Kukan) Podgorski, age 79, of Overbrook, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Eugene W. "Gene" Podgorski; mother of Kathleen (Stephen) Smigielski and David "Chip" Podgorski; grandmother of A.J., Kerry and Cory Smigielski; sister of Charlene Schwartz and the late Janice (Norbert) Plotz; preceded in death by her parents Paul A. and Sarah C. Kukan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carol and her husband loved to travel, especially with their grandchildren. She also loved to play bingo and go to the casinos. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral Tuesday (notice of time later). The family requests donations in Carol's name to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
