CAROL A. RICHTER HUERBIN

CAROL A. RICHTER HUERBIN Obituary
HUERBIN CAROL A. RICHTER

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, age 80, of Butler, formerly of Mars, wife of the late James J. Huerbin, mother of Margaret A. Huerbin, Diane Russi (Jeff), Joan Bolton, Irene Godberg, Richard D. Huerbin (Susan), Andrew P. Huerbin (Janet) and Anthony J. Huerbin (Norma), 15 grand; 24 great-grand; and one great-great-granddaughter; sister of William Richter, James Richter, Thomas J. Richter and the late Grace Sands and Nancy Skalos. Friends will be received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Saturday at 10 a.m. Please meet at the church. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
