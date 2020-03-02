|
SERECHIN CAROL A. (HRUSKA)
Of West Homestead, on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years of George Serechin. Daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Chasko) Hruska. Mother of Matthew (Lauren) and the late George Serechin, Jr. Sister of Marcie (John) Nagy, Kathy (Tony) Falvo, Arleen (Bob) Higginbothan, Bernie Hruska, Helen (Jeff) Volk and Andy (Carolyn) Hruska. Grandmother of Madelynn and Bristol Serechin. Also survived by nieces, nephews and her beloved morkie, Gibson. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St. Tuesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. where a Panachida service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Funeral service Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Munhall. Carol was an administrative assistant with the Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands council.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020