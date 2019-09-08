Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue
Carnegie, PA
CAROL A. (KOSTKA) STASIK


1944 - 2019
CAROL A. (KOSTKA) STASIK Obituary
STASIK CAROL A. (KOSTKA)

Age 75, of Collier Twp., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Wife of Richard S.Stasik; mother of Lisa Latoza, Lori (John) Lyncheski and the late Michael (late Shirley) Stasik; grandmother of Brenna, Kirra, Kayla, Joshua, J.R., Michael, Brooke, Luke and Brandi; sister of James (Jeannette) Kostka, Kathy (Herb) Halsband, Nancy (Don) Gable, Rose Kostka and Tim Kostka. Friends are invited to call on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
