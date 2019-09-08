|
STASIK CAROL A. (KOSTKA)
Age 75, of Collier Twp., on Friday, September 6, 2019. Wife of Richard S.Stasik; mother of Lisa Latoza, Lori (John) Lyncheski and the late Michael (late Shirley) Stasik; grandmother of Brenna, Kirra, Kayla, Joshua, J.R., Michael, Brooke, Luke and Brandi; sister of James (Jeannette) Kostka, Kathy (Herb) Halsband, Nancy (Don) Gable, Rose Kostka and Tim Kostka. Friends are invited to call on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019