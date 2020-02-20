|
Age 73, of Bethel Park, PA, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Greater Pittsburgh RNC in Greensburg, PA. She was born May 27, 1946, in Charleroi, PA, daughter of Raymond Stuck and Martha Caroline Jobes Stuck. Carol was a 1964 graduate of Frazier High School, member of Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park, PA, Past President of the Insurance Women of Pittsburgh and retired in 2011 as Personal Lines Manager from Henderson Brothers Insurance Agency in Pittsburgh, PA. She is survived her sister, Burnetta Mayhew and husband, James of Rostraver Twp., PA; niece, Martha-Patterson Avery and husband, John of Rostraver Twp.; two great-nephews, Cole and Robert Avery. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Perryopolis United Methodist Church, 203 Independence St., Perryopolis, PA. There will be a visitation with the family in the church social room following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the for Ovarian Cancer Research or the Kidney Research Foundation. Funeral arrangements were handled by ELEY/MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC.
