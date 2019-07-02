Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
CAROL A. (CURRAN) UPCHURCH

CAROL A. (CURRAN) UPCHURCH Obituary
UPCHURCH CAROL A. (CURRAN)

Age 80, of Carnegie, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Wife of 61 years to Nick Upchurch; mother of Ronald (Cindy) Upchurch, Michael (Karen) Upchurch and the late Colleen Upchurch; grandmother of Lynn Rasbach, Sarah Upchurch and Jake Upchurch; great-grandmother of Teagan Rasbach; sister of Kathleen (the late Rich) Lavenstein and the late Margaret (the late Eddy) Fagan. Friends are invited to call from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Ave., Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie at 10 a.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
