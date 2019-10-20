|
BROKAW CAROL ANN (MANCE)
Carol Ann (Mance) Brokaw, 80, most recently of Crafton, loving mother of Michael (Diana) Brokaw, Jonna Girasek, and Christiaan (Lina) Brokaw, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Clair Hospital of complications from a fall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Frank Mance. In addition to her children, she is survived by grandchildren, Cassandra, Austin, Chase, Alexander, Max, Natalie, and John. Carol was born on March 6, 1939 in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood and attended Our Lady of Mercy Academy and the School of Nursing at Mercy Hospital, where she worked after graduation until starting her family. An avid detective-story reader, baker, quilter, seamstress, and thrifter, Carol had a home-cooked meal (complete with fresh dessert) ready for her family every night. She imparted her love of reading to her children with weekly visits to the Bookmobile, as well as her love of a great bargain. Visitation hours will be held for friends and family at MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108, on Tuesday, October 22 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Roman Catholic funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 23 (time TBA) at St. Malachy Church, where Carol was a longtime parishioner. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make donations in Carol's memory to the Allegheny County Library Association's Bookmobile Program (http://www.aclabookmobile.org/). mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019