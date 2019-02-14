Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BUEHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN BUEHLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL ANN BUEHLER Obituary
BUEHLER CAROL ANN

On Monday, February 11, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Dora Mae Barie; beloved wife of 55 years to Donald C. Buehler, a resident of Marian Manor for the past nine years; loving mother of Don, Ron (Kim), and Rich (Bonnie) Buehler; sister of the late William Barie; proud grandmother of Tracy (Chris) Colussy, Brooke, and Jeremy Buehler; great-grandmother of Olivia and Adam; also survived by several nieces and nephews and a late nephew, David Soose. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30-11 a.m. in Parlor A of Building A at Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in Marion Manor Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.