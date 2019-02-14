BUEHLER CAROL ANN

On Monday, February 11, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Dora Mae Barie; beloved wife of 55 years to Donald C. Buehler, a resident of Marian Manor for the past nine years; loving mother of Don, Ron (Kim), and Rich (Bonnie) Buehler; sister of the late William Barie; proud grandmother of Tracy (Chris) Colussy, Brooke, and Jeremy Buehler; great-grandmother of Olivia and Adam; also survived by several nieces and nephews and a late nephew, David Soose. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30-11 a.m. in Parlor A of Building A at Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pgh., PA 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in Marion Manor Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.