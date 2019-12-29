Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CAROL ANN CAPOZZI-SIMON

CAROL ANN CAPOZZI-SIMON Obituary
CAPOZZI-SIMON CAROL ANN

Of Natrona Heights, passed away December 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Simon; survived by many cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Susanna Church, 200 Stotler Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
