CAYE CAROL ANN (KECK)
Carol Ann (Keck) Caye, 77, of Glenshaw, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born Monday, November 2, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Elmer Keck, Sr. and Bridget (Papale) Keck. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Peter Caye, in 1991; and her sister, Laura Hart. Carol was a member of St. Ursula Parish, Allison Park. She worked as a claims representative for Highmark until her retirement in 2004. Left to cherish her memory, are her children, Melissa Ann Missenda and husband, Joseph, and Richard Charles Caye and wife, Desiree; her brother, Elmer Keck; and her beloved cat, Goldie. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Monday, February 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, February 11, until 10 a.m. when a Blessing Service will be held. Interment will be privately held in Christ Our Redeemer Northside Cemetery, Pittsburgh. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020