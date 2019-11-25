|
|
FARABAUGH CAROL ANN (DONAHUE)
Age 75, of Findlay Twp., passed on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Elmo and Mary Donahue; loving wife of the late Robert L. Farabaugh; cherished mother of Robert, Jr., Shawn, Jason and daughter-in-law, Dawn; dear grandmother of Jaylen Spence and Trinity Farabaugh. Family and friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. TUESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated WEDNESDAY 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019