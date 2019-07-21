|
|
GILLIM CAROL ANN (CARUSO)
Age 77, of Bridgeville, on July 13, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Chris Gillim, Kenneth A. (Sherri) Gillim and Lori (Harold) McKinney; cherished grandmother of seven; sister of Ronald (Marianne) Caruso; preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. and Grizella (Kovach) Caruso; and her sister, Gloria (Charles, Sr.) Palmer. Carol loved to cook; she was a lifelong member of Holy Child, and retired as a lunch aid from Chartiers Valley School District. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019