Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL GILLIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN (CARUSO) GILLIM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN (CARUSO) GILLIM Obituary
GILLIM CAROL ANN (CARUSO)

Age 77, of Bridgeville, on July 13, 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Chris Gillim, Kenneth A. (Sherri) Gillim and Lori (Harold) McKinney; cherished grandmother of seven; sister of Ronald (Marianne) Caruso; preceded in death by her parents, Anthony J. and Grizella (Kovach) Caruso; and her sister, Gloria (Charles, Sr.) Palmer. Carol loved to cook; she was a lifelong member of Holy Child, and retired as a lunch aid from Chartiers Valley School District. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now