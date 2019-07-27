Home

Age 77, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Friday, July 26, 2019, of Bon Air. Beloved wife of 55 years to Bernard Komoroski; loving mother of Bernard, Jr. (Valerie), Donald (Melissa), Christina (Duane) Breisinger and Jeffrey (Heather); proud grandmother of Bernard, Katerina, Julia, Emma, Brianna, Logan, Ava, Andrew and Tyler; daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Przywara; sister of Joyce (the late Rich) Bushmen and the late Mary Ellen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and loving friends. Carol Ann was a 1961 graduate of St. Adalbert High School and worked in the health care industry for over 30 years. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of both Mercy Hospital and ManorCare Whitehall for the excellent care they provided. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 27, 2019
