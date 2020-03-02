Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
LARKIN CAROL ANN (SISKA)

Age 72, of Franklin Park, formerly of Braddock. Beloved wife of Scott Larkin for 43 years. Loving sister of Diana (Gene) Michalak, Patricia (Lynn) Horvath, Paul Egnatz, Randy (Peg) Egnatz and the late Robert Egnatz; beloved niece of Martin Valko; beloved cousin of Tina (Mark) Antolik and Mark (Jeanine) Valko; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, in-laws and their families, and many friends, classmates, and extended family. Carol loved the arts, music and theater, she was a violinist and head majorette in High School. She was a tremendous cook who loved being in the kitchen, a lover of Pittsburgh sports, traveling and also a tireless organizer of reunions and other social events. Carol was an active member of Orchard Hill Church, Franklin Park. She was a genuinely caring individual who welcomed everyone she met with open arms. Family will welcome friends Thursday, March 5, 2020, and Friday, March 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Orchard Hill Church, 2551 Brandt School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations in Carol's name to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020
