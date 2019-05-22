Home

CAROL ANN LOWRY

CAROL ANN LOWRY Obituary
LOWRY CAROL ANN

On March 29, 2019. Loving mother of Krissy Rothaus of Scott Twp., Alex Pawlowski (fiancée, April) of Rural Valley and Ann Pawlowski (fiancé, JR) of Monessen; sister of Rosemary Getsie (Bill) of Boulder, CO, Bob Lowry (Lillian) of Greensburg, PA, Cathy Nappi (Ernie) of South Park and David Lowry (Carla) of Wisconsin; grandmother of Andrew, Nathan, Lexie, Wyatt, Haley and Presley; great-grandmother of Camyla. Carol was a devout Catholic who led a very active life of traveling, bicycling and kayaking with her dog Doodles in tow. She worked at Siemens Medical for 24 years which transferred her to her most beloved residence, Greensboro, NC, where she lived for 17 years. Services and Interment were private. Arrangements entrusted to the BAGNATO FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
